Since the beginning of September, during the counteroffensive, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated about 2,000 square kilometers of the territory of Ukraine from the invaders.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this in an evening video address, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The movement of our soldiers in different directions of the front continues. At this time, as part of active actions since the beginning of September, about 2,000 square kilometers of our territory have already been liberated. The Russian army these days demonstrates the best that it can - shows its back. And in the end, it's not a bad choice for them to run away. There is not and will not be place for the invaders in Ukraine!" Zelenskyy said.

At the same time, Zelenskyy stressed that if one of the Russian military is afraid to return to Russia now, Ukraine guarantees everyone who will be detained by the Ukrainian military the treatment in accordance with the Geneva Conventions.

He thanked the soldiers of the 15th Slovyansk Regiment of the National Guard of Ukraine, who distinguished themselves in the Kharkiv direction, for ensuring the situation in Balakliya, and the soldiers of the 214th separate rifle battalion, who, together with units of the Defense Intelligence, Special Operations Forces, special forces of the National Guard and the police, returned full control of the city.

"Thank you to all our male and female defenders who have made the approach of our victory even more tangible these weeks!" the President added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 9, Zelenskyy said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had liberated more than 30 settlements in Kharkiv region since the beginning of the counteroffensive.