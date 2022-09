Russian military have returned to Kreminna of Luhansk region and are tearing down Ukrainian flags there.

This was announced by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Haidai, on the air of the telethon.

"There won't be a factor of surprise in Luhansk region, we have to be patient. Unfortunately, we won't be in Luhansk tomorrow...but soon," Haidai said.

He added that the disconnection of the mobile Internet in the occupied territory is explained by the occupiers' attempts to prevent the transmission of information about the location of the occupiers' positions.

Currently, a regional headquarters for the de-occupation of territories has been established in Luhansk region. Structures are being prepared - law enforcement agencies, the State Emergency Service, the post office, medicine, center for administrative services and others, in order to quickly restore life in communities.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Haidai previously talked about the escape of the occupiers from Kreminna. According to him, only LPR’s militants remained there.

In Luhansk region, the Russian occupiers turned off the mobile Internet, "under the guise" of "increasing defense capabilities." The invaders also continue to take the looted goods to the Russian Federation.