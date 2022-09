In Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, border guards rescued five teenagers who were closed by the occupiers in a basement.

This is stated in the message of the State Border Guard Service, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"During the execution of tasks in Kupyansk, border guards, according to local residents, found five teenagers aged 15 to 17 years, closed by rashists in one of the basement rooms," it was said.

As it turned out, at the time of release, four girls and a boy had been in the basement for seven days.

Teenagers, residents of the Kupyansk, Izium and Chuhuiv districts, turned out to be students of an educational institution - future doctors.

The freed girls and a boy said that the occupiers carried out filtration events with them, after which they closed them in the basement without explanation.

"There were no limits to the gratitude of the teenagers. It is difficult to imagine what could have happened to the children if the Defense Forces of Ukraine had not de-occupied this territory," the State Border Guard Service adds.

Currently, officers of competent law enforcement agencies are working with the released girls and a boy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 10, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the city of Kupyansk.