The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) conducts filtration measures and investigative actions in Balakliya, Kharkiv region, after the liberation of the city from the invaders.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by a representative of the SBI.

"After the liberation by the Armed Forces of Ukraine of the city of Balakliya, Kharkiv region, the SBI workers began filtration measures and investigative actions in the city. The purpose of the measures is to prevent the subversion of Russians and their henchmen," the bureau noted.

The SBI employees, together with other law enforcement officers, carefully work out information about persons who collaborated with the aggressors during the temporary occupation, as well as check those who may pose a threat to national security.

The SBI emphasizes that all temporarily occupied territories will be released in the near future, and collaborators and traitors will be brought to justice.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed the liberation of the city of Balakliya in Kharkiv region by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.