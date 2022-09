The Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated one settlement in Donetsk region, two in the south of Ukraine and advanced in the direction of Lysychansk - Siversk.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this in a traditional evening video message on September 4, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today I want to thank the soldiers of the 63rd battalion of the 103rd territorial defense brigade, who ensured the result in Donetsk region: the settlement was liberated. The 54th brigade in the direction of Lysychansk - Siversk also took good steps, advanced, occupied certain heights. I also want to note the 42nd separate motorized infantry battalion - thanks to its heroic actions, two settlements in the south of our state have been liberated," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy on Sunday held the third meeting of the Supreme Commander's Headquarters in a week and, according to the results of the meeting, noted that "Ukrainian flags are returning to where they should rightfully be."