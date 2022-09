The Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the village of Volokhiv Yar in Kharkiv region from the Russian invaders. In the settlement, the military raised the flag of Ukraine. This is stated in the message of the Eastern Operational Territorial Association of the National Guard of Ukraine on Facebook.

The military published a video of the Ukrainian flag being raised over the village.

"Kharkivshchyna. Volokhiv Yar is ours. Glory to Ukraine!" it says in the description under the video.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, videos and photos from the liberated settlements - Blahodativka in Kherson region, Chkalovske and Shevchenkove in Kharkiv region - appeared on social networks.

On September 9, the General Staff announced for the first time the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kharkiv region.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated more than 20 settlements in Kharkiv region.

Analysts believe that the Ukrainian military can liberate Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, within the next 72 hours.