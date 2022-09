The Armed Forces of Ukraine have liberated more than 20 settlements in Kharkiv region.

Deputy Head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff Oleksii Hromov announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As part of the defense operation in the Kharkiv direction, in order to restore the lost territories, since the beginning of the week, the Armed Forces in cooperation with units of the National Guard, other security forces are active in certain areas. Currently, the military has wedged into the enemy's defense to a depth of 50 km. Filtration operations continue in a number of settlements. In the course of active actions in the Kharkiv direction, more than 20 settlements were liberated," he said.

Hromov added that the village of Ozerne was liberated in the Slovyansk direction.

Meanwhile, social networks report that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are continuing a counteroffensive in the area of the village of Shevchenkove on the way to Kupyansk (Kharkiv region).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a video address on September 4 said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated one settlement in Donetsk region, two in the south of Ukraine and advanced in the direction of Lysychansk - Siversk.

In particular, it became known about the liberation from the occupiers of the urban-type settlement Vysokopillia in Kherson region.