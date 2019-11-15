subscribe to newsletter
  2 Military Men Killed, 4 Injured By Explosion During Ammunition Disposal In Arsenal In Balakliia In Kharkiv Region
15 November 2019, Friday, 18:02
Events 2019-11-15T18:30:02+02:00
Ukrainian news
General Staff, explosion, ammunition, Kharkiv region, arsenal, Balakliia

Two military men were killed and four were injured by an explosion during the disposal of ammunition in the arsenal in Balakliia (Kharkiv region).

The General Staff of the Armed Forces has posted this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The statement reads, according to the updated information from an officer on duty of the Central artillery ammunition supply base, two military sappers died from wounds.

In addition, four wounded military men were hospitalized.

According to the updated information of doctors, three of them are in serious condition, and one in moderately severe condition.

At the moment, they are provided with medical care.

From 3:13 p.m. no new explosions were recorded on the technical territory.

The military personnel conducted on the technical territory of the military unit the disposal of remnants of ammunition that cannot be transported.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the General Staff announced that the explosions in Balakliia in Kharkiv region are the result of planned disposal of ammunition.

