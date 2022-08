Occupiers Tried To Advance In Kharkiv Direction

Russian occupation troops were rebuffed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine when trying to advance in the direction of Prudianka, Kharkiv region. This was reported in the operational update by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Wednesday, August 31.

"In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy from tanks, combat vehicles, barrel and jet artillery shelled civilian infrastructure in the areas of Duvanka, Sosnivka, Ruska Lozova, Cherkaski Tyshky, Tsyrkuny, Staryi Saltiv, Shestakove, Nortsivka and Husarivka settlements,” the statement said.

The high intensity of UAV reconnaissance remains.

It carried out airstrikes in the area of ​​Ruski Tyshky.

It made an unsuccessful attempt to attack in the direction of Prudianka.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 31, units of the Russian occupation army tried to break through the defense of the Armed Forces in three directions in Donetsk region.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the losses of the invaders made 47,900 soldiers, of which 350 over the past 24 hours.

On August 30, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Russian troops began to strengthen its grouping of troops in the Donetsk direction.