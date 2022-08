Russian Troops Tried To Attack In 5 Directions - General Staff

On August 29, Russian troops tried to carry out an offensive in the Kharkiv, Bakhmut, Slovyansk, Avdiivka and Pivdennyi Buh directions, but were repulsed and retreated.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy fired from barrel and jet artillery in the areas of Prudyanka, Dementiyivka, Ruska Lozova, Petrivka, Staryi Saltiv, Pytomnyk, Sosnivka and Velyki Prokhody settlements.

It used aviation for a strike near Husarivka.

“The enemy was conducting an offensive battle in order to improve the tactical position in the area of ​​the settlement of Udy, after being hit by fire by our soldiers, it retreated,” the General Staff notes.

In the Slovyansk direction, enemy units continued shelling from barrel artillery and MLRS near Velyka Komyshuvakha, Krasnopillia, Dmytrivka, Brazhkivka, Dolyna, and Bohorodychne.

The enemy tried to conduct aerial reconnaissance with UAVs in the Bohorodychne area. The aircraft was destroyed by Ukrainian defenders.

Enemy units made an attempt to conduct an assault in the direction of Shnurky, but were unsuccessful and withdrew.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers shelled the districts of Zvanivka, Siversk, Verkhniokamyanske, and Slovyansk with barrel and jet artillery.

Airstrikes were carried out near Hryhorivka and Pryshyb.

In the Bakhmut direction, shelling from tanks, barrel and rocket artillery was recorded near Soledar, Dolyna, Zaytseve and Bilohorivka.

The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Soledar and Kodema settlements, as well as a rocket attack near Kostyantynivka.

The occupiers waged offensive battles in the directions of Zaytseve, Shumy, and Kodema. They were repulsed and retreated.

In the Avdiivka direction, artillery shelling continues in the areas of Opytne, Pervomaiske, Avdiivka, Maryinka, Novooleksandrivka, Vodyane, Novomykhailivka and Tonenke settlements. The enemy waged offensive battles in the direction of Maryinka and Novomykhailivka, had no success, and retreated.

It held reconnaissance in the direction of Opytne.

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the enemy fired in the areas of the settlements Oleksandrivka, Stepova Dolyna, Lymany, Blahodatne, Myrne, Kotlyareve, Shevchenkove, Novomykolaivka, Pervomaiske, Partyzanske, Shyroke, Chervona Dolyna, Chervonyi Yar, Murakhivka, Lozove, Trudolyubivka, Zelenodolsk, Olhyne, and Dobryanka .

It made an air strike near Andriivka.

Besides, the enemy held offensive battles in the direction of Potyomkine, had no success, withdrew.

It also used reconnaissance UAVs near Davydiv Brid, Snihurivka, and Velyke Artakove.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 28, the enemy tried to conduct reconnaissance by fighting in the Dolyna area in Donetsk region, but suffered losses and withdrew.