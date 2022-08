Russian Troops Had Partial Success During Offensive In Direction Of Horlivka - Zaitseve - General Staff

Russian troops had partial success during the offensive in the direction of Horlivka - Zaitseve.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy carried out shelling from tanks and artillery near Pereyizne, Vesele, Bakhmut, Soledar, Vershyna and Kurdyumivka.

It used aviation near Vyimka, Ivano-Daryivka, Spirne, Yakovlivka, Soledar and Bakhmutske.

"As a result of the offensive in the direction of Horlivka - Zaitseve, the enemy was partially successful," the report says.

The enemy waged offensive battles in the directions of the settlements of Ivano-Daryivka, Vyimka, Bakhmut, Vesela Dolyna and Kodema, was not successful, withdrew.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy shelled Siversk, Hryhorivka, Serebryanka, and Verkhnyokamyanske districts with barrel and jet artillery.

It held the offensive in the directions of the settlements of Verkhnyokamyanske and Ivano-Daryivka, was not successful, withdrew.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the invaders regrouped troops and resumed the offensive on Kodema in Donetsk region.