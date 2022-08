Russian occupation troops attempted an offensive near Petrivka in Kharkiv region, and suffered losses from the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This is stated in the operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook on Thursday, August 25.

The occupiers carried out shelling from tanks, barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Odnorobivka, Tsupivka, Prudyanka, Bazaliivka, Tsyrkuny, Petrivka, Velyki Prokhody, Pytomnyk, Ivanivka, Korobochkyne, Slobozhanske and Chepil settlements from tanks, barrel and rocket artillery. The districts of Pytomnyk, Pryshyb and Zalyman were hit by enemy aircraft.

The enemy made an unsuccessful offensive attempt near Petrivka, suffered losses and retreated. The high intensity of UAV reconnaissance remains.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 25, the General Staff said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled all attacks by the invaders in Donetsk region and north of Kherson.

The Russian Federation has accumulated about 400 aircraft and 360 combat helicopters around the borders with Ukraine.

At that, the losses of personnel of Russian troops for August 24 increased by 150 to 45,850 killed, and the Ukrainian military destroyed 3 helicopters and 9 drones last day.