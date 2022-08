Russians Trying To Advance In All Directions In Kharkiv Region - Syniehubov

Russian occupation troops are using new tactics to break through the defense of Ukrainian defenders in Kharkiv region, for which they are attacking in all directions. The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov said this in an interview with Suspilne on Monday, August 29.

Syniehubov said that the invaders intensified their actions in the north-eastern, south-eastern directions and in the north.

"They have moved on to a new tactic: trying to advance in all directions. And where they get it, they send their forces even more there in order to advance at least somehow. However, now they have no success in Kharkiv region, constantly suffer losses and retreat to their previously occupied positions," said the head of the Regional Military Administration.

According to him, the Russians shell residential areas of the city with prohibited weapons, continuing the terror of the population.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Monday morning, August 29, the Russian occupiers fired cluster munitions at Kharkiv.

On August 27, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the Kyivskyi and Osnovyanskyi districts of Kharkiv, 1 person was injured.

On August 3, Oleh Syniehubov said that the city authorities were ready for any enemy actions.