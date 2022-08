The Armed Forces of Ukraine are conducting an offensive in the Kherson direction.

Natalya Humeniuk, the spokeswoman for the South Operational Command, announced this on the air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to her, the Armed Forces of Ukraine systematically and methodically conduct a counteroffensive on Kherson. Their tactics involve the destruction of ammunition depots, command posts, strongholds with weapons, personnel and equipment.

"If everyone expected that this would be the rise of the army and the march passage through the steppes of Kherson region, then this is in vain. Since in a modern war, the counteroffensive looks different. This is for the most part the exhaustion of the enemy's forces. What we are doing," said Humeniuk.

She noted that the tactics of the Armed Forces of Ukraine "significantly affect" the morale of the invaders.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine broke the last bridge with which the occupiers transferred equipment in Kherson region.

On August 10, Serhii Khlan, Advisor to the Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are forcing the Russian invaders to prepare for a "gesture of goodwill" in Kherson region.

On August 2, the Ukrainian military completely liberated seven more settlements in Kherson region from the Russian invaders.