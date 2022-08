The Armed Forces of Ukraine have eliminated the ammunition depots of the invaders in Chornobaivka (Kherson region) and eliminated 75 Russian soldiers.

The South Operational Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Armed Forces also destroyed enemy ammunition depots in Starytsi.

It is noted that 75 Russian soldiers, the Giatsint-S hull self-propelled gun, two Т-72 enemy tanks and 6 pieces of armored vehicles were also eliminated.

In addition, missile and artillery units hit the command post of the 247th air assault regiment of the 7th air assault division.

The final losses of the enemy are being established.

Ukrainian aviation launched five attacks on the accumulation of manpower, weapons and equipment of the enemy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine at night on August 8 inflicted a new blow on bridges and crossings in Kherson region.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the control point of the 22nd army corps of the coastal troops of the Russian fleet.

Earlier, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed two warehouses of the Russian Federation near Chornobaivka and Beryslav.