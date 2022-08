The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have hit the last - the fourth bridge that connected the Right and Left Banks in Kherson region. The Russians no longer have any opportunity to fully transfer their equipment. Adviser to the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Serhii Khlan announced this on Friday, August 12.

Khlan noted that the Russian occupiers no longer have any opportunity to fully transfer their equipment, because today the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the last - the fourth bridge that connected the Right Bank and the Left Bank. The adviser believes that the invaders will try to repair bridges or look for an alternative in the crossings, but they need time, money.

"The orcs are afraid and prepared for the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine… They increased pressure on the citizens - at night they searched and detained people," Khlan wrote.

The adviser said that the passportization of the population continues in Kherson region, and with the date of the "referendum" the occupiers went quiet. Khlan noted that the Russian troops realize that they were left without sufficient and timely reinforcements and food, and each night can be the last in life.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 10, Khlan said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine force the Russian invaders to prepare for a "gesture of goodwill" in Kherson region.

On August 2, the Ukrainian military completely liberated seven more settlements in Kherson region from the Russian invaders.

On July 29, the mayor of the temporarily occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia region, Ivan Fedorov, said that columns of military equipment of the Russian army were moving in the direction of temporarily occupied Kherson and Crimea.