After Series Of Explosions In Sevastopol, Occupiers Decide To Check Shelters

In Sevastopol, after a series of explosions, the invaders announced the check of shelters, but assure residents that the city is allegedly "under a reliable dome of air defense." The so-called "governor" of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhaev wrote this on Telegram.

So, Razvozhaev said that in Sevastopol there is still a "yellow level" of terrorist threat.

"I instructed to place everywhere signs where the shelters are located. Mark the cellars with signs with phone numbers and apartments where the keys are located," said the self-proclaimed "governor."

Razvozhaev believes that in the Crimea "they want to sow panic" and urged not to believe in "provocations."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian Federation said that at night air defense worked near the Belbek airfield in Crimea.

The ISW believes that Russia will probably need to withdraw some of its forces from the front line to "defend" Crimea occupied by it. It is noted that Russia's inability to stop attacks on its facilities in the Crimea can cause discontent in Russian society.

Also yesterday, an air alarm went off in occupied Sevastopol.