Invaders Slightly Advance On Pisky, Which They "Took" 2 Months Ago - AFU General Staff

Russian occupation troops have partial successes at Pisky in Donetsk region, the "capture" of which has been repeatedly reported for the second month. This is stated in the operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook on Sunday, August 21.

Russia closes separate sections of airspace in the Lipetsk, Voronezh and Belgorod regions between August 22 and 25 this year.

The occupiers have partial success in the Avdiivka and Pivdennyi Buh directions.

Russian troops launched airstrikes near Maryinka, Vodiane and Krasnohorivka.

It unsuccessfully conducted reconnaissance in battle in the direction of Spartak - Opytne, and withdrew with heavy losses.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, shelling from barrel and rocket artillery was recorded near Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Burlatske and Novopil.

Aviation strikes were launched in the areas of the settlements of Huliaipole, Krasne and Novosilka.

In the direction of Lozivskyi - Pisky, enemy units are partially successful.

The enemy ship group, in readiness for the use of precision weapons, holds five carriers of sea-launched cruise missiles.

By offensive actions the Russians tried to advance in the direction of Oleksandrivka - Tavriiske, did not have success, withdrew.

In the direction of Vasylka - Blahodatne, Russian troops are partially successful.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 21, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that the occupiers were not successful on the battlefield in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions.

Also, the Russian occupiers are conducting assault actions in three directions in Donetsk region.

The invaders also tried to carry out an offensive in the Mykolaiv direction.