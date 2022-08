Russian invaders are not preparing for an assault on Kyiv on Independence Day of Ukraine. But Ukrainians should still be prepared for possible "provocations" of the invaders - for example, airstrikes. Deputy Minister of Interior Affairs Yevhen Yenin stated this on the air of the telethon on Friday, August 19.

He noted that Ukrainians should be ready for various scenarios on the issue of Russia, because the head of the ruling regime of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin loves symbolism.

"I can immediately say, and it is no secret that no assault on the capital or the Russian offensive on this day (Independence Day. - Ed.) is expected. At the same time, the Russians have missiles, air bombs, and other, so to speak, surprises prepared for the civilian population of Ukraine. That is why these days you especially need to listen to the advice that we give, that the military administrations give," Yenin concluded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kyiv City State Administration does not plan to hold large-scale events for Independence Day.

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said that very acute events are expected at the front by Independence Day.

The representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Andrii Yusov said that in the near future, of course, there will be very acute events on the entire front. It's not just about being tied to some dates - now there's a lot of talk about Independence Day. Although definitely this factor must be taken into account.

On Independence Day, Ukrainians in different countries will go to central streets of cities and form live chains.

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense warns about the possible execution by Russian occupiers of the terrorist attack on Independence Day of Ukraine on August 24 during the "trial" of Ukrainian defenders in Mariupol.