subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • 4,000 Law Enforcers To Be Attracted To Ensure Security On Independence Day In Kyiv
20 August 2020, Thursday, 18:10 6
Politics 2020-08-20T21:30:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
4,000 Law Enforcers To Be Attracted To Ensure Security On Independence Day In Kyiv

4,000 Law Enforcers To Be Attracted To Ensure Security On Independence Day In Kyiv

Даша Зубкова
national police, police, Law enforcers, Independence Day, August 24

About 4,000 law enforcement officers are planned to be attracted to ensure public safety on Independence Day in Kyiv.

This is stated in the response of the Kyiv police to the request of the Ukrainian News Agency.

The police notes that it received 4 messages from the Kyiv city state administration about the events on August 24, namely: representatives of the public organizations United by War. 90th Battalion, Veteran Brotherhood, All-Ukrainian Organization Avto Syla and Kyiv society of political prisoners and repressed Movement of veterans of Ukraine.

"To ensure public safety and order in the central part of the city, during the abovementioned events and other events on the occasion of the celebration of the 29th anniversary of Ukraine's independence, it is planned to attract about 4,000 law enforcement officers," the response reads.

It is also indicated that the total number of declared participants is about 100,000 persons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kyiv State Administration received 7 applications for holding mass events on Independence Day.

The Kyiv City State Administration will hold a regatta and solemn events with the participation of the country's leadership on the occasion of the National Flag Day and the 29th anniversary of independence on August 24, a prayer service will also be held.

Больше новостей о: national police police Law enforcers Independence Day August 24

Police Draw Up 2,200 Administrative Protocols Due ...
44 Participants In Conflict In Brovary Of Kyiv Reg...
Law Enforcers Serve Indictments To Suspects In She...
Rada Will Hold Extraordinary Meetings On August 24...
UIA Cancels Flights To 12 Cities In September
Egypt Obliges Tourists To Undergo Coronavirus Test Before Entering From September
News
485 People Sick With Coronavirus At Armed Forces, 42 New Cases Registered On August 19 18:18
Court Arrests Accused In Ordering Attack On Handziuk Manher And Levin By October 18 18:16
UIA Cancels Flights To 12 Cities In September 18:14
4,000 Law Enforcers To Be Attracted To Ensure Security On Independence Day In Kyiv 18:10
MP Dmytruk To Run For Odesa Mayor 18:09
more news
Lovochkin: Government Fails to Get Schools Ready to Reopen Considering Epidemic Settings 12:59
Ukraine Fines Russian Airlines For UAH 14.5 Billion Since 2014 Because Of Flights Over Crimea 17:45
Level Of Epidemical Danger Can Be Revised In 13 Regions - Deputy Health Minister Liashko 14:15
List Of Hospitals For Hospitalization Of People With COVID-19 Will Be Expanded In Kyiv And 6 Regions - Deputy Health Minister Liashko 14:12
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 215 To 10,945 On August 18 14:00
more news
Law Enforcers Serve Indictments To Suspects In Sheremet Murder Kuzmenko And Antonenko, Duhar's Defense Refuses To Receive 14:04
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 88 To 11,172, Number Of Deaths Up 3 To 158 On August 19 – Klitschko 13:44
TCG Agrees 20 Mine Sweeping Zones And 4 New Forces Withdrawal Sections 13:46
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 3rd Day In Row, Up 8.5% To 2,134 On August 19, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 42.9% To 40 13:48
Egypt Obliges Tourists To Undergo Coronavirus Test Before Entering From September 13:50
more news
4,000 Law Enforcers To Be Attracted To Ensure Security On Independence Day In Kyiv
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok