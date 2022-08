Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has handed over 19 buses and 3 garbage trucks to city utilities, which the capital received as assistance from German partners.

This is stated in the message of the Kyiv City State Administration, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Kyiv has received and is transferring 19 buses to Kyivpastrans. The capital of Ukraine received them as assistance from private transport enterprises from four German cities - Munich, Regensburg, Hanover and Seven. In particular, Kyiv received 11 ordinary city buses, 6 long (so-called accordions) and two intercity buses of the Tourist2 class. The buses will soon take routes in Dniprovskyi and Desnianskyi districts of the capital," Klitschko said.

It is noted that the buses were manufactured by MAN, Mercedes and SETRA.

All transport is in excellent condition and until recently worked on the streets of German cities.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the end of July, Kyiv received 12 fire and rescue vehicles and 7 ambulances from German and Polish partners.