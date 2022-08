Banks will operate as usual on Independence Day, August 24.

This is stated in the message of the NBU, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is reported that during the period of martial law in Ukraine, holidays stipulated by the Code of Labor Laws of Ukraine have been cancelled.

The Law of Ukraine "On the Organization of Labor Relations in Martial Law" contains relevant norms.

Taking into account the provisions of this law, as well as the effect of martial law, the holiday of August 24 - Independence Day of Ukraine, which falls on Wednesday, is a normal working day, in particular for the banking system.

The electronic payment system (EPS), the depository accounting system of the depository of the National Bank, the depository institution of the National Bank, and the system of quantitative accounting of certificates of deposit CERTIF will operate as usual on August 24, 2022.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the war, the EPS works in normal mode (23/7) and without interruptions, just like in peacetime.

All Ukrainian banks are connected to the system and have the ability to make customer payments almost 24/7.

The number of non-cash transactions decreased by 15% to 550 million units, and their amount increased by 2% to UAH 450 billion.