The Russian occupiers await Ukraine's Independence Day with fear. This is evidenced by an intercepted conversation between the occupier and his mother, reports the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

So, the occupier told his mother that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were allegedly going to go on the offensive on Independence Day of Ukraine. Such data was provided to them by intelligence.

"By August 24, huge forces should go at us. It will be Independence Day. They want to arrange a demonstration execution... They say how numerous they are. They will just walk through us and not even notice that we stood here," the occupier said.

He also complains to his mother that their commander does not conduct rotations and holds their unit for the third term.

The woman does not believe the words of her son and assures that they could not be forgotten.

Recall, earlier the Defense Intelligence reported that August and September would be extremely important months for the further development of hostilities on the entire front.

Besides, the formation and training of four battalions for sending to war in Ukraine continues in Chechnya.

Meanwhile, on Independence Day, Ukrainians in different countries will take to the central streets of cities and form live chains.