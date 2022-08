The Minister of Defense of Slovakia, Jaroslav Nagy, announced his readiness to hand over fleet of 11 MiG-29 fighters to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. But he emphasized that the country cannot present military aircraft to Ukraine, so it will demand replacement or compensation of their cost from Western partners.

This is stated in the plot of the FreeDom project.

"This is a whole squadron, the use of these aircraft does not require retraining of personnel, nor modernization of airfield infrastructure, does not require the purchase of any weapons that we did not have before," commented Victor Kevlyuk, an expert of the Center for Defense Strategies.

The history of the transfer of aviation to Ukraine began at the beginning of the Russian invasion. Then, after Europe's intention to transfer 70 MiG-29 and Su-25 aircraft to Ukraine, Putin ordered to put Russia's nuclear forces on special duty, and the process stalled. In Slovakia, after the transfer of the MiG-29, they are expecting instead F-16 fighters from the partners.

"The situation with the transfer of MiG-29s - they are equipped with a "home-foreign" system, new radars, new avionics systems. That is, these aircraft are better compared to the samples that are available in Ukraine," said military expert Serhii Zhurets.

Currently, the Armed Forces use 2 types of fighters - MiG-29 and Su-27. The modernized Slovak MiGs are much smaller than the Su-27.