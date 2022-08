The Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company announced that the Russian military on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in the city of Enerhodar occupied all the basements where they are hiding from shelling.

This was reported by the Telegram channel of Energoatom.

"The Russian military at the Zaporizhzhia NPP occupied all the basements where they hide from shelling. Ukrainian personnel currently do not have access to these spaces, so in the event of new shelling, people have no shelter and are in danger," the statement says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 5, the Russian military resorted to provocations by shelling the Zaporizhzhia NPP. As a result of their shelling at 02:30, 3 hitting were recorded near the Zaporizhzhia NPP industrial site.

Analysts of the Institute for the Study of War believe that the Russian occupiers are probably using the Enerhodar nuclear power plant to intimidate the West with a nuclear disaster in Ukraine.

At the beginning of July, it became known that the Russian occupying forces were turning the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP into a military base.