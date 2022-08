During the one hundred and sixty-third day of Ukraine's resistance to the Russian military invasion, the invaders continued to carry out air and missile strikes on military and civilian objects on the territory of Ukraine. This is stated in the text of the official summary of the heads of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, posted on Facebook.

As noted in the statement from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the enemy is conducting an offensive operation in the Donetsk direction, concentrating its main efforts on the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions. It uses attack and army aviation.

There are no major changes on the Volyn, Polissia, and Siversk directions. The enemy carried out artillery shelling in the areas of the settlements of Hai and Mikhalchyna Sloboda of Chernihiv region, as well as Nova Huta of Sumy region.

In the Slobozhanske direction, the enemy conducted defensive combat operations with the aim of holding the occupied lines and preventing the offensive of Ukrainian units. It conducted remote mining of the area.

In the Kharkiv direction, the districts of Prudianka, Slatyne, Pytomnyk, Petrivka, Korobochkyne, Mospanove and Zamulivka were shelled with barrel and rocket artillery. It carried out airstrikes near Verkhniy Saltiv and Lebyazhe.

It conducted aerial reconnaissance by UAVs in the areas of Lisne, Pytomnyk, Riasne, Protopopivka, Pryshyb and Nortsivka settlements.

In the Sloviyansk direction, the enemy carried out fire damage from artillery of various types near Mazanivka, Krasnopillia, Sulyhivka, Karnaukhivka, and Virnopillia.

In the Kramatorsk direction, shelling was recorded near Spirne and Ivano-Daryivka.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy shelled the areas of the settlements of Bakhmutske, Toretsk, Bilohorivka, Krasnopolivka, Pivnichne and Vershyna from tanks, barrel and jet artillery. Airstrikes near Zaitseve, Soledar, Bakhmut and Berestove.

It led offensive battles in the direction of Yakovlivka - Vershyna and Kodema - Zaitseve, it was unsuccessful, it has withdrawn. It leads an offensive in the direction of Bakhmut, hostilities continue.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy fired from barrel and rocket artillery in the vicinity of New York, Pervomaiske, Vodiane and Opytne. It carried out airstrikes near Novohradske, Pavlivka, and Prechystivka. It led an offensive in the direction of Lozove - Nevelske, was unsuccessful, withdrew. It has conducted regrouping.

On the Novopavlivske and Zaporizhzhia directions, enemy shelling from barrel, rocket artillery and tanks was recorded in the areas of the settlements of Vuhledar, Pavlivka, Shevchenko, Novodanylivka, Vilne Pole, Burlatske, Zelene Pole, Zelenyi Hai, Chervone, Stepove and Vremivka. Airstrikes were carried out near Maryinka, Mali Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novosilka and Temyrivka.

The enemy conducted aerial reconnaissance by UAV near Krasnohorivka, Novosilky and Tavriyske.

The enemy is conducting a defensive operation in the Pivdennobuzke direction. The main efforts are focused on holding the occupied areas and inflicting maximum losses on the units of the Defense Forces.

The enemy fired tanks and various types of artillery in the areas of Lymany, Prybuzke, Tavriyske, Luch, Myrne, Partizanske, Blahodatne, Shyroke, Kyselivka, Kvitneve, Kavkaz, Bila Krynytsia, Bilohirka, Dobrianka, Osokorivka, and Mykolaivka. It carried out airstrikes in the Andriyivka area, as well as the Khutorska valley and the Plotnytske tract.

Reconnaissance actions of enemy UAVs were recorded near Bila Krynytsia, Nyzhni Syrohozy, Lozove and Andriyivka.