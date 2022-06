Slovakia failed to hand over Soviet T-72 tanks to Ukraine in exchange for more modern German Leopards, as Berlin offered insufficient numbers.

European Pravda reports this with reference to Business Insider.

The agreement between Slovakia and Germany became known in April: Ukraine was supposed to receive 30 Soviet-made T-72 tanks in exchange for German Leopard 2A4.

But Berlin offered Bratislava only 15 tanks, which is not enough to cover Slovak defense needs. Therefore, the agreement has not yet been embodied.

"The reality is that we cannot accept the form of support promised to the Czech Republic or other countries. For each unit of defense transferred to Ukraine, they received two in return. Therefore, 15 Leopard tanks cannot be a solution for us, because we need 30 battle tanks for the battalion," a spokesman for the Slovak Ministry of Defense told Business Insider.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, instead of the four promised Mars II multiple launch rocket systems, Germany will hand over to Ukraine only three.

Earlier, the adviser to the head of the President's Office, Mykhailo Podoliak, said that Ukraine needs 1,000 155 mm caliber howitzers, 300 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 500 tanks and 2,000 armored vehicles, 1,000 drones to end the war with Russia.