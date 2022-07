Russian occupiers have conducted a missile attack on Odesa region using strategic aircraft.

This was reported by speaker of Odesa Regional Military Administration Serhii Bratchuk on Telegram.

It is noted that Russia launched a missile attack.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, on Friday morning, July 22, the Russian occupiers shelled populated areas of Mykolayiv region twice. Rockets hit the building of a store and a garage cooperative in the village of Pervomaiske.

On July 5, the Russian occupiers fired three X-59 missiles at Ochakiv (Mykolayiv region) and Chornomorsk (Odesa region). They were shot down by anti-aircraft defense forces.

On the night of Monday, July 25, the Russian invaders struck Mykolayiv region. A child was wounded as a result of the shelling. Critical infrastructure was damaged.