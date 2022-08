Ukraine is not involved in the morning shelling of occupied Donetsk.

Such a statement was made on Breakfast Show by Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

"It is pointless to strike at certain events there in Donetsk. We need to destroy three things: fuel depots, warehouses with artillery shells, in order to reduce the intensity of artillery attacks, it has decreased significantly, and operational and tactical headquarters in order to reduce the offensive potential of the Russian army. We fight creatively and effectively. We do not need all these demonstrative blows, from the point of view that they do not solve any problems," Podoliak said.

Recall that this morning there was a shelling of the center of Donetsk. At this time, a farewell ceremony was held there with the deceased commander of the militants.

On August 3, the Russian occupiers hit Chuhuiv with missiles. As a result, a Russian citizen was killed.

On the night of today, the Russian occupiers again fired on Dnipropetrovsk region, as a result of which one woman was injured; 60 Grads were launched on the city of Nikopol - dozens of houses were damaged.

Residents of Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, were urged to limit movement along the streets as much as possible and stay closer to shelters due to the possible escalation of the situation in the city.

Also, as a result of the Russian shelling, which occurred on the morning of July 28 in Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, three fires occurred in the private sector and a multi-storey residential building.

Other regions are also hectic. On Thursday morning, August 4, the Russian occupiers launched a missile attack at a district in Zaporizhzhia. A high-rise building and several private houses were damaged.