Invaders Fail To Take Pisky, Capture Of Which Was Claimed By Russian Propaganda - AFU General Staff

Russian occupation forces tried to carry out offensive actions on Pisky, Donetsk region, and did not succeed. Earlier, some Russian media announced the capture of this settlement. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook on Thursday, August 4.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy is using tanks, barrel and jet artillery to shell the areas of the settlements of Bohorodychne, Mazanivka, Husarivka, Adamivka, Kurulka, Khrestyshche, Sulyhivka, Dovhenke, and Velyka Komyshuvaha. Attempts by the enemy to attack in the Dolyna and Bohorodychne areas, thanks to the skilful actions of Ukrainian troops, ended in failure and escape.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy is trying to dislodge units of the Defense Forces from occupied positions using tanks, barrel and rocket artillery. For the purpose of reconnaissance of logistics support routes and critical infrastructure facilities, the enemy used UAVs to conduct aerial reconnaissance.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy fired from tanks and various types of artillery in the areas of Pisky, Prechystivka, Shevchenko, Volodymyrivka, Novobakhmutivka, Nevelske, Netailove and Krasnohorivka settlements.

The enemy made another attempt of offensive actions in the area of ​​the settlement of Pisky, without success, hostilities continue.

In the Kramatorsk direction, shelling was recorded near Siversk, Mykolaivka, Starodubivka, Spirne, Kryva Luka, Verkhniokamianske, Hryhorivka, Serebrianka, Raihorodok, and Kalenyky.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy shelled military and civilian infrastructure near Pokrovske, Rozdolivka, Vershyna, Yakovlivka, Bakhmut, Kodema and Soledar. Aviation was used for strikes near the last four settlements.

The occupiers tried to improve the tactical position in the areas of Bakhmut, Soledar, Yakovlivka and Vershyna by assaulting them, but were unsuccessful and withdrew. Fighting continues near Travneve and Kodema.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 4, Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff Oleksii Hromov said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were forced to move to the defense south of Avdiivka, but released Mazanivka and Dmytrivka in Donetsk region.

The losses of personnel of Russian troops on August 3 increased by 150 to 41,500 killed, and the Ukrainian military destroyed 15 tanks and 7 artillery systems last day.

At the same time, the Russian occupiers in Kherson are stocking up on watercraft and looking for underground premises for the arrangement of bomb shelters.