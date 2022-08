Russia began to export ammunition from Belarus. In general, by the end of August, it is planned to export 12,000 tons. This was reported by the Office for Strategic Communications (StratCom) at the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on Telegram on Thursday, August 4.

The agency notes that Russia and Belarus have agreed on the export of ammunition, and that two positive and one negative conclusion can be made from this.

"The positive thing is that Russia has a problem with logistics regarding the timely delivery of the ammunition in the right amount to the combat zone so acute that it uses the resource of Belarus to provide the resource. In addition, this is not the only fact of removal of equipment and ammunition from the warehouses of the Belarusian army. Will such an action take place in a country preparing to invade a neighboring country? That is, this is another reason to doubt the invasion of Ukraine by the Belarusian army, which in the current conditions has already turned into a resource base for feeding in Russia," the report said.

The negative thing is that the aggressor will not have a shortage in the accumulation of ammunition, but when it comes to its delivery to the frontline, that’s a completely different issue.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 1, the Armed Forces hit the echelon with military equipment, ammunition and manpower in the area of ​the Brylivka railway station in Kherson region.

On July 29, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 12 ammunition depots and four bases of the Russian invaders.

Also, on July 29, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the military convoy of the Russian invaders in the Zaporizhzhia direction.