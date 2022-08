Donetsk Center Was Shelled. Funeral Of Deceased Militant Commander Was Held There

In Donetsk, the area near the Donbas Palace Hotel was shelled. This is reported by local residents on social networks.

It is reported that the facade of the hotel was damaged. One killed and several wounded were reported.

At the time of the shelling in the opera and ballet theater, which is located nearby, a farewell with the militants’ commander Olga Kachura with the call sign "Korsa" was held. She was killed the day before.

Recall, on August 3, the Russian occupiers struck Chuhuiv with missiles. As a result, a Russian citizen was killed.

On the night of today, the Russian occupiers again fired on Dnipropetrovsk region, as a result of which one woman was injured; 60 Grads were launched on the city of Nikopol - dozens of houses were damaged.

Residents of Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, were urged to limit movement along the streets as much as possible and stay closer to shelters due to the possible escalation of the situation in the city.

Also, as a result of the Russian shelling, which occurred on the morning of July 28 in Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, three fires occurred in the private sector and a multi-storey residential building.

Other areas are also hectic. On Thursday morning, August 4, the Russian occupiers launched a missile attack at a district in Zaporizhzhia. A high-rise building and several private houses were damaged.