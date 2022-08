Russian Troops Shell Toretsk In Donetsk Region, 8 People Killed And 4 Wounded

Russian troops on Thursday fired on Toretsk, Donetsk region, hit a public transport stop and damaged a church, as a result of the attack, 8 people were killed and 4 were wounded.

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Among the four wounded there were three children, he said.

According to preliminary information, the enemy beat with artillery.

Russians struck a public transport stop, where at that time there were many people.

In addition, the Russians damaged a church and wounded the priest, as well as damaged the surrounding high-rise buildings.

Kyrylenko once again appealed to residents of the region with a request to evacuate to safe territories.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 18, Toretsk also came under enemy fire, 6 people were killed.