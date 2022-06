The troops of the Russian invaders respond with six or more artillery shots per one Ukrainian artillery shot. The Speaker of the Ministry of Defense Oleksandr Motuzianyk reported this.

"In separate directions, there are six or more enemy shots per one shot of Ukrainian artillery. At the same time, the effectiveness of the actions of Russian infantry units remains low and especially in urban conditions," he said.

The Ministry of Defense, as before, says that the main goal of Russia in the war at the moment remains reaching the administrative borders of Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

"The main goal of the enemy at this stage remains reaching the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, maintaining the stability of the land corridor into the temporarily occupied Crimea, as well as blocking the sea communications of Ukraine in the northwestern part of the Black Sea," Motuzianyk said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian invaders are conducting an offensive in the Bakhmut direction.

The Russian invaders have pulled all reserves and are preparing a large-scale offensive in Luhansk region in the near future. The enemy threw all reserves to the Sievierodonetsk and Bakhmut directions.

The enemy is transferring equipment and weapons to the Bakhmut direction due to losses suffered there.