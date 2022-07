Russian troops on Monday morning fired on Toretsk, Donetsk region, 6 people were killed.

This is stated in the message of the press service of the State Emergency Service, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, from the very morning, the city of Toretsk was shelled, as a result of a shell hit, a two-story house with people inside was destroyed," the statement reads.

So, it is reported that during search and rescue operations, rescue officers discovered and removed the bodies of 5 dead from the rubble, rescued 3 people from the rubble, but 1 person soon died in a hospital.

As of 8:20 a.m., the search work had been finished.

11 personnel and 3 pieces of equipment were involved from the Main Directorate, as well as 1 tractor from local authorities.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 14, as a result of a missile strike in Vinnytsia, 24 people were killed.

Rescuers completed clearing the debris of a five-story residential building in the city of Chasiv Yar (Donetsk region), destroyed by enemy shelling; the bodies of 48 killed people were removed from the rubble.

On July 13, the Russian occupiers fired on 21 settlements in Donetsk region. There were killed and wounded civilians. 40 civil objects were damaged: 29 residential buildings, of which 3 were apartment buildings, an outpatient clinic, a granary and agricultural equipment, a plant, a water tower, a stadium, garages, outbuildings.