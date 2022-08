AFU Discovered And Neutralized Russian Spies Near Mazanivka In Donetsk Region

The Armed Forces of Ukraine discovered and neutralized Russian spies near Mazanivka in Donetsk region.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Sloviyansk direction, shelling from barrel and rocket artillery was recorded near Nova Dmytrivka, Bohorodychne, Chepil, Karnaukhivka, Dovhenke, Barvinkove, Shnurky, Husarivka, and Dmytrivka.

"With the forces of the reconnaissance group, the enemy tried to conduct reconnaissance south of Mazanivka, the occupiers were detected and neutralized," the General Staff said.

In Donetsk region, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on the Bakhmut direction.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy fired from barrel and rocket artillery, as well as tanks near Siversk, Serebrianka, and Hryhorivka.

The enemy conducted aerial reconnaissance by the UAV near Nykyforivka and Tetianivka.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine neutralized an enemy reconnaissance group near Novopol, Donetsk region.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine did not allow the enemy reconnaissance group to clarify the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Donetsk region.