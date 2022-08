The Armed Forces of Ukraine neutralized an enemy reconnaissance group near Novopil, Donetsk region.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The enemy tried to put forward a reconnaissance group near Novopil. The AFU discovered it, caused fire damage to it and neutralized it.

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the enemy focuses on preventing the advance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy also carried out systematic shelling in the areas of the settlements of Mykolaiv, Trudoliubivka, Tokareve, Topolyne, Knyazivka, Osokorivka, Apostolove, Ivanivka, Posad-Pokrovske, Novohryhorivka, Kobzartsi, Shyroke and Andriivka.

