Due to weather conditions, the Russian aviation has reduced the activity of airstrikes in Ukraine.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The enemy's aviation group conducts systematic combat operations in order to support the actions of ground groups.

Its efforts are focused on hitting military facilities in the Donetsk direction.

"Due to bad weather conditions, the intensity of aviation flights has been reduced," the General Staff reported.

Ukrainian missile and artillery units continue to fire at strongpoints, manpower concentrations, and enemy logistical support bases.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian invaders used attack and army aircraft against the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In Donbas, the Russian occupying army continues its attempts to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the direction of Bakhmut, and also tries to improve its position in the direction of Avdiivka.

In the morning, the invaders shelled Mykolaiv. A supermarket was destroyed, high-rise buildings and a pharmacy were damaged.