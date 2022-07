The enemy is storming the area near Mazanivka in the Sloviyansk direction, Donetsk region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is conducting defensive operations, shelling from helicopters, tanks, mortars, cannon and rocket artillery was recorded in the areas of the settlements of Sosnivka, Slatino, Mala Danylivka, Cherkaski Tyshky, Vesele, Kutuzivka, Mospanove, Husarivka, Chepil, and Nova Mykolayivka.

The Russian invaders remotely mined the area near Shestakove and Pobieda.

In the Sloviyansk direction, the enemy is trying to improve the tactical position of his subunits.

It carried out shelling from mortars, cannon and rocket artillery near Krasnopillia and Bohorodychne.

"Our defenders repulsed the enemy assault and pushed the invaders back in the area of ​​the Dolyna settlement. The enemy is conducting assault operations near Mazanivka, the fighting continues," said the General Staff.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russian military is conducting assault operations in the Sloviyansk direction to establish control over three settlements.

The occupiers are trying to prevent the AFU from reaching the rear of their group in the Sloviyansk direction.