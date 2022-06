The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has detained two Russian spies in the Cabinet of Ministers and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The speaker of the SSU Artem Dekhtiarenko announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, the agency network of the FSB of Russia conducted intelligence and subversive activities in the authorities.

To neutralize it, the counterintelligence of the Security Service conducted a multi-stage special operation.

As a result: in Kyiv, the head of the department of the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers and the head of one of the directorates of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry was detained.

Officials handed over to the enemy a variety of intelligence: from the state of defense capability to the arrangement of the state border and the personal data of Ukrainian law enforcement officers.

'Traitors weren't doing it for free. Russian curators paid them from USD 2,000 to USD 15,000 for information for the task. The amounts depended on the level of secrecy and significance of the collected data," Dekhtiarenko said.

SSU investigators informed both officials about the suspicion of committing a crime under Article 111 (high treason) of the Criminal Code.

The court chose a preventive measure for them in the form of detention.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Bureau of Investigation has not yet found a single traitor among its employees.

The law on the introduction of criminal liability up to 12 years in prison for aiding the aggressor state with the proposals of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy entered into force.