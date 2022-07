The West believes that Russia has finally lost the initiative in the battle for the Donbas, and it will not be able to capture the region in the near future despite the statements of the Kremlin and its satellites.

It is reported by European Pravda with reference to PA Media.

According to an anonymous Western official, despite the loss of the initiative in the Donbas, "they (Russians) are not going to just give up and go home."

However, he added that the war in Ukraine developed according to the scenario of "ups and downs," so Russia has the ability to "adapt and adjust what it can do next."

During the previous briefing of the anonymous representative of the West, the media wrote that the pace of Russian progress in Ukraine was uneven, yet Russian forces were still making "real progress" in capturing the Donbas.

But now the West's assessment has changed: in his opinion, the occupation of the entire territory of Donetsk region remains "the minimum political goal of the campaign in the Donbas," but it is becoming "increasingly unlikely" that Russia will reach it in the next few months.

The anonymous Western official also commented on the strike of Ukrainian forces on the strategic Antonivskyi Bridge in Kherson region. The West estimates that the crossing is currently "completely unusable."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 27, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the Russian offensive in three directions in the east.

In particular, in the area of Bakhmut, the invaders tried to improve the tactical position, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the enemy's assault actions in the directions of Klynove - Bakhmut and Myronivske - Semyhiria and forced the invaders to retreat.

Meanwhile, the Russian occupiers, presumably, can carry out only two significant offensive operations in Ukraine - on Siversk and on Bakhmut in Donetsk region.