Russian troops have launched an offensive in the Donetsk direction from Marianka to Avdiivka.

The adviser to the head of the President's Office Oleksii Arestovych announced this on the air of the Feigin Live YouTube channel on Wednesday, July 27.

Arestovych noted that the Russian military "head-on" began to storm the Ukrainian positions that had been building up for eight years. In the area of Siversk and Bakhmut, the occupiers were repulsed, but they were able to capture the Vuhlehirska TPP, which is a small tactical achievement, said the adviser to the head of the President's Office.

"I would venture to assume that it is reasonably enough that a strategic decision has been made in the Kremlin. In fact, they refuse to capture Donetsk region at this stage. They are moving to strategic defense along the entire conquered line," said Arestovych.

He also added that there is no question of any victory of the invaders, the Russian troops are moving to strategic defense and will distract the Armed Forces from the counterattack or prepare another one or two strikes to weaken the strike group of Ukrainian forces.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 27, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the Russian offensive in three directions in the east.

On July 26, the spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are aware of the location of all Russian air defense systems in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

At the same time, the losses of Russian troops for July 26 increased by 200 to 40,070 killed, and the Ukrainian military destroyed 1 helicopter, 12 armored fighting vehicles and 4 drones last day.