The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding defense in the vicinity of Luhansk region. Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, announced this on the air of the telethon.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding defense in the vicinity of Luhansk region - two settlements of the region are controlled by the government," the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration noted.

The invaders are introducing their mobile operator in the occupied territories.

"The Russian army destroyed food warehouses, shops and markets in large cities - settlements are on the verge of a humanitarian catastrophe. In Rubizhne and Lysychansk, the district gas supply system has been destroyed, significant funds are needed to restore it," Haidai added.

We will remind, earlier Haidai explained why Russia is in a hurry with a "referendum" for the "LPR." When Ukraine receives a sufficient amount of weapons, the invaders will be able to declare that there is already an attack on the lands of Russia and declare mobilization.

Haidai also said that it is difficult, but possible, to leave the occupied territory.

Meanwhile, occupied Sievierodonetsk is on the verge of a humanitarian catastrophe: the city does not have centralized supplies of water, gas and electricity, there is a big problem with sewage.