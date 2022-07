British Intelligence Predicts Immediate Purpose Of Russian Offensive In Donbas

Russian troops continue to make small attacks along the front line in the Donbas. Russia's army is approaching Ukraine's second-largest thermal power plant, the Vuhlehirska TPP, 50km northeast of Donetsk.

This was reported by the British Ministry of Defence on Twitter.

As noted in the Defence Intelligence update, Russia prioritizes the capture of critical national infrastructure, such as power plants.

According to British intelligence, the Russian army will try to break through to the Vuhlehirska TPP, as well as gain momentum in the southern section of its advance to the key cities of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian occupiers lack ammunition, food and water.

The Russian occupiers complain about the inefficiency of their attacks on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and consume a lot of alcohol.

Also, most of the military of the Russian Federation refuses to extend long-term contracts.

Meanwhile, the invaders stormed the Vuhlehirska TPP, but suffered losses and retreated.