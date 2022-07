West Can Put Putin In His Place By Supplying Weapons To Ukraine - Podoliak

Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, said that the West can put Russian President Vladimir Putin in his place by supplying Ukraine with modern weapons. Podoliak wrote about this on Twitter.

Thus, Podoliak noted that the armament of Ukraine will be able to "put Putin in his place".

"Russia attacked Georgia and Ukraine, but swallowed Finland's entry into NATO. Moscow threatens Moldova, but avoids conflicts with Turkey. Putin pretends to be crazy, but he is not. Putin is a school bully who bullies the weak and avoids the strong. What puts in place hooligans? ATACMS and armed Ukraine," Podoliak wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the IRIS-T air defense systems promised by Berlin should arrive in Ukraine in late August or in September.

Also, Italy will transfer weapons to Ukraine to neutralize the positions of Russian troops.

The increase in the supply of Western weapons to Ukraine may force Russia to take tougher measures in response, said the head of the Russian security delegation in Vienna, Konstantin Gavrilov.