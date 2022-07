Collaborators in Kherson announced the launch of a ferry crossing near the Antonivskyi bridge. This is reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

It is noted that the bridge itself is unusable after the strikes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

A photo of a pontoon crossing built by the Russians near the Antonivskyi bridge is published online.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of July 27, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck another blow on the Antonivskyi bridge in Kherson.

On July 27, the Armed Forces of Ukraine commented on the attack on the Antonivskyi bridge and showed how the bridge looks now.

Also, two rockets hit the railway bridge over Dnipro in Kherson region. This bridge is located not far from the damaged Antonivskyi bridge.

After blowing up the Antonivskyi bridge, the invaders may be left with no way to retreat from Kherson.