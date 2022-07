Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President Mykhailo Podoliak spoke about the details of the agreement on the export of Ukrainian grain.

He wrote about this on his Twitter microblog, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Regarding the Istanbul agreement "on the export of Ukrainian grain." Beforehand. Ukraine does not sign any documents with Russia. We sign an agreement with Turkiye and the UN and commit to them. Russia signs a mirror agreement with Turkiye and the UN," Podoliak wrote.

The Adviser to the Head of the Office emphasized that there will be no escort of transport by Russian ships and the presence of Russian representatives in Ukrainian ports.

"In case of provocations - an immediate military response," he emphasizes.

In addition, all inspections of transport ships will be carried out by joint groups in Turkish waters in case of such a need.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian delegation arrived in Istanbul to negotiate the solution of the grain issue.