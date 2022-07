Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, told about the goals of the "special counteroperation" against Russia.

He wrote about this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The special military COUNTER-operation will definitely achieve its goals," he wrote.

The adviser to the head of the Office listed the goals of Ukraine in the war:

Expulsion of Russia from Ukraine. Elimination of criminal enclaves and gray zones. Demilitarization of the Russian Federation. Destruction of the reputation of the "the empire of evil." The transformation of Russia into an isolated "camp for their own."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, before that Mykhailo Podoliak commented on the statement of the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Sergey Lavrov, about the "overthrow of the Kyiv regime," saying that this is classic schizophrenia.

Also, according to the adviser to the head of the President's Office, Russia is conducting information operations to disrupt the supply of HIMARS to Ukraine.

Podoliak put forward the idea that the Russian Federation wants to involve the Belarusian army in the war with Ukraine, so that the regime of Aleksandr Lukashenko will lose its footing, and then absorb and occupy Belarus.