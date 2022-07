Yermak Proposes Rada To Create Commission To Monitor Use Of Weapons Received By Ukraine From Partners

The head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak, proposes to the Verkhovna Rada to create a commission to monitor the use of weapons received by Ukraine from international partners. He wrote about this in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I would like to suggest that MPS consider one important idea. Namely, the creation of a Temporary Special Commission, which will deal with the preparation and consideration of issues related to control over the use of weapons received from our partners," he wrote.

Yermak believes that the parliament, as a legislative body, should be involved in the control of allies' defense assistance.

He notes that the Ukrainian authorities are interested in maximum transparency, as far as it possible in the conditions of martial law.

The head of the Office emphasizes that transparency is the best recipe against Russian manipulations and fakes.

Yermak notes that Russian attempts to unbalance the international coalition around Ukraine will suffer a devastating collapse.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Victoria Spartz, appealed to U.S. President Joe Biden to check the alleged connections of the head of the Office of the President Yermak with Russia.

She also expressed concern about the lack of U.S. control over Ukraine's use of weapons transferred by America.

A representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Oleh Nikolenko, believes that Spartz's appeal to Biden is an attempt by congresswomen to "earn additional political capital."