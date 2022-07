Ukraine controls every unit of Western weapons and will not allow them to fall into the hands of terrorists. This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi following a telephone conversation with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley.

"Tonight, another conversation took place with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States, General Mark Milley <...> We discussed the pace and volume of deliveries of international technical assistance. I emphasized that the Ukrainian side is clearly aware of the responsibility for each unit of weapons and will not allow them to enter into the hands of terrorists," Zaluzhnyi said.

He also informed his American colleague about the current operational situation at the front.

"I drew attention to the fact that the enemy continues to concentrate its efforts in the north of Luhansk and Donetsk regions, trying to dislodge us from our positions. Active combat operations are being conducted in the directions of Izium-Sloviyansk, Sviatohirsk-Sloviyansk, Lysychansk-Soledar, Lysychansk-Siversk, Popasna-Soledar. We manage to repulse massive enemy attacks. In the Kherson direction, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to liberate territories," the Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces clarified.

According to Zaluzhnyi, Milley noted the effectiveness of the missile and artillery systems that are in service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including the use of M142 HIMARS.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, losses of personnel of Russian troops for July 13 increased by 300 to 37,870 killed, and the Ukrainian military last day destroyed 2 aircraft, 18 tanks and 3 drones.

Meanwhile, as of the morning of the 141st day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the military repelled the offensive actions of the occupiers in the Sloviyansk and Bakhmut directions. However, the invaders have partial success near Kamianka.